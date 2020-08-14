VANCOUVER -- Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a health-care facility in the Lower Mainland.

Fraser Health added Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster to its list of ongoing outbreaks Friday, though the outbreak itself was declared on Thursday, according to the health authority's website.

Located on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster, Queen's Park Care Centre offers long-term care for seniors, as well as rehabilitation programs and adult day programs.

The coronavirus outbreak is located in an acute care unit at the facility, not in its long-term care home, according to Fraser Health.

As of Friday, there are nine ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities in B.C. There are seven outbreaks at long-term care homes and two in acute care units, according to provincial health officials.

Five of the long-term care outbreaks are located in the Fraser Health region and the other two are in Vancouver Coastal Health.