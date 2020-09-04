Advertisement
Staff member at Delta seniors' housing complex has COVID-19: Fraser Health
A photo from the KinVillage website shows the assisted living section of the campus.
VANCOUVER -- A staff member at an assisted living facility in Delta, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.
In an emailed statement, Fraser Health said the patient works at KinVillage.
The health authority said the employee of the seniors' housing complex – which has space for long-term care, as well as assisted and independent living and supportive housing – is in self-isolation at home.
The outbreak is confined to the assisted living section of the campus, Fraser Health said.
A response team has been sent to the site and residents and families are being notified of the possible exposure.
Staff and residents will be screened twice a day, and movement through the facility has been restricted.
The outbreak is the latest in a series of care homes in the Fraser Health region.
The following facilities have active outbreaks:
- Cherington Place
- Bear Creek Villa
- Czorny Alzheimer's Centre
- Derby Manor
- George Derby Centre
- MSA Manor
- New Vista Care Home
- Normanna Living
Additionally, Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver is taking precautions after confirming a single case of novel coronavirus.