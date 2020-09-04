VANCOUVER -- A staff member at an assisted living facility in Delta, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

In an emailed statement, Fraser Health said the patient works at KinVillage.

The health authority said the employee of the seniors' housing complex – which has space for long-term care, as well as assisted and independent living and supportive housing – is in self-isolation at home.

The outbreak is confined to the assisted living section of the campus, Fraser Health said.

A response team has been sent to the site and residents and families are being notified of the possible exposure.

Staff and residents will be screened twice a day, and movement through the facility has been restricted.

The outbreak is the latest in a series of care homes in the Fraser Health region.

The following facilities have active outbreaks:

Cherington Place

Bear Creek Villa

Czorny Alzheimer's Centre

Derby Manor

George Derby Centre

MSA Manor

New Vista Care Home

Normanna Living

Additionally, Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver is taking precautions after confirming a single case of novel coronavirus.