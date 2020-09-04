VANCOUVER -- A staff member at an assisted living facility in Delta, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

In an emailed statement, Fraser Health said the patient works at KinVillage.

The health authority said the employee of the seniors' housing complex – which has space for long-term care, as well as assisted and independent living and supportive housing – is in self-isolation at home.

The outbreak is confined to the assisted living section of the campus, Fraser Health said.

A response team has been sent to the site and residents and families are being notified of the possible exposure.

Staff and residents will be screened twice a day, and movement through the facility has been restricted.

The outbreak is the latest in a series of care homes in the Fraser Health region.

The following facilities have active outbreaks:

  • Cherington Place
  • Bear Creek Villa
  • Czorny Alzheimer's Centre
  • Derby Manor
  • George Derby Centre
  • MSA Manor
  • New Vista Care Home
  • Normanna Living

Additionally, Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver is taking precautions after confirming a single case of novel coronavirus. 