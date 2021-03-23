VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials are encouraging people to rethink their plans this spring as COVID-19 cases continue to creep up.

They say the restrictions on indoor gatherings are here to stay, which means no events for at least a few more months.

“This is not the time to be getting together even with a small group of friends. This is not the time to have that wedding. Put it off, put it off to the summer and we will be in a different place,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry Monday.

It’s disappointing news for anyone who had plans to get married this spring, especially those who have already had to postpone.

The directive includes all indoor celebrations like birthday parties.

Henry says a high number of cases of COVID-19 still involve social gatherings indoors.

She says fast-moving variants have made those get-togethers even more risky.

“The areas that we know it spreads most quickly and most dangerously are the same as they were last year, but now there’s even less of a margin for error,” she explained.

Current health orders allow people to gather outside with up to 10 people, but distancing is still encouraged.

Officials are working on easing restrictions on religious gatherings and allowing in-person services outdoors.

Details about those changes are expected in the coming days.