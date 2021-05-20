VANCOUVER -- The spring season is in full swing.

Beauty Expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live with ways to boost up a beauty routine.

Sextons number one tip is to stay hydrated.

Sexton shared hydration has a huge impact on skin health.

For those that have trouble getting eight glasses in a day, Sexton recommends Tetley's Cold Infusions.

These cold brew teas launched last year and provide a delicious hint of flavour to water.

CeraVe has become a popular household name for skin care.

Sexton shared they just launched CeraVe Cream-To-Foam Cleanser.

Sexton shared that this all-in-one cleanser effectively removes makeup and cleanses the skin while maintaining the skin barrier.

On the topic of skincare Sexton brought up that many people deal with skin issues, but people often go the route of self diagnosing.

This has been more common with mask wearing as people see bumps and whiteheads crop up.

Sexton says some people may be treating it as acne, but it could be rosacea.

Sexton shared the website faceuptorosacea.ca, which offers a personalized guide that can help people figure out if a next step to a doctor or dermatologist is warranted.

Many people are seeking products with natural ingredients.

Sexton suggested adding Live Clean Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Shampoo, Conditioner and Body wash to the shower routine.

This line comes at an affordable price point and is formulated with a minimum of 97% plant and naturally derived ingredients.

Heat styling is a term often not associated with hydration.

Sexton says the L'Oreal Professional Steam Pod 3.0 changes that.

This styling tool is easy to use and causes 78% less damage than regular tools on the market.

Sexton mentioned that many people turned to at-home hair colour over the past year.

Schwarzkopf Palette is the number one hair colour brand in Europe and it just arrived in Canada.

The Schwarzkopf Palette Intensive Oil-Care Colour is under ten dollars, which is amazing value for a quality brand.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for some beauty tips and tricks from Natalie Sexton.

Natalie Sexton