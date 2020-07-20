VANCOUVER -- A troubling video showing a dog owner allegedly abusing his pit bull has now been reviewed by the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty department.

The incident happened Friday night in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, on Abbott Street near Expo Boulevard.

The nine-minute video shows a man picking up his pit bull, lifting it over his head and then slamming it on the pavement.

“It was horrific to see and I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer with the BC SPCA.

Drever said the SPCA received two complaints about the owner Sunday and launched an investigation shortly after.

“It was very disturbing, and looking at the dog's body language, that dog is suffering psychologically as well as physically,” she told CTV News. “The dog was fearful. The dog's tail was tucked in between its legs, it was licking its lips.”

Several bystanders witnessed the incident and called 911. Vancouver police arrived within minutes and a suspect was arrested.

He has since been released without charges.

“We are more than happy to take over this investigation, if (police) would like us to do so. We want to be a voice for the animal and this is just totally unacceptable,” Drever said.

Officers first took the pit bull to a nearby animal hospital but it has since been transferred to the Vancouver Animal Shelter.

“The dog is safe and in good condition, and is currently in the care of our Animal Services staff,” city spokesperson Ruth Suurkask said in an email to CTV News.

The Vancouver Police Department and SPCA are continuing to investigate to determine if any charges against the man will be recommended to Crown.