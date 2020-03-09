VANCOUVER -- Students and staff at two schools in Surrey are being reassured they are at low risk to catch COVID-19 after two incidents involving people with now-confirmed cases of the virus were inside the schools.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students at Serpentine Elementary School on Sunday, advising them someone now diagnosed with the virus had been inside the school gym as part of a community-use rental.

The letter confirmed the patient was not a student of the school.

The Surrey School District said Fraser Health had deemed the risk to others at the school as low. It noted the virus is spread by droplets, which require close contact with saliva or mucous from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person — and said people not in direct contact with the infected person are at low risk.

A deep clean was done at the school over the weekend in preparation for class to resume on Monday morning.

Parents and guardians at Sullivan Heights Secondary School also received a letter from Fraser Health on Sunday, informing them someone with a now-confirmed case of COVID-19 is a member of the school community.

It’s not known if it’s a student or staff member.

“The person was asymptomatic during their time at the school; therefore, the risk to the school population is minimal,” the letter says. “There is no evidence that novel coronavirus is transmitted via asymptomatic individuals and the risk os low for the staff and students at Sullivan Heights.”

School is in session as normal on Monday, though extra cleaning protocols are in place and there will be reminders on basic health recommendations, like hand-washing, during school announcements.

Fraser Health says it is not recommending testing for the virus for people at the school, but says if anyone is concerned they should contact 811 or call their healthcare provider.

Fraser Health did not say when the infected person was inside the school, or how long after their last visit they were diagnosed as a positive case.

There are 27 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., the second highest provincial total in Canada after Ontario.

B.C. health officials are expected to provide a public update on Monday.