'Someone we can't forget': Friends, family members remember fallen B.C. wildfire fighter

Tributes are pouring in for the 19-year-old woman who died fighting wildfires near Revelstoke, B.C. Thursday.

Authorities say Devyn Gale was found under a fallen tree around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Yesterday, while working a fire, my sister Devyn was struck by a tree and killed,” wrote Nolan Gale in an Instagram post Friday.

Kind, thoughtful, careful, considerate and hardworking are some of the words he used to describe his sister.

“I’m grateful for everything she’s done for me and others, completely out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation. She truly didn’t deserve this,” Gale’s brother wrote.

Gale’s long-time gymnastics coach and close family friend Jill Drake spoke about her death.

“It’s such tragedy, she’s a beautiful, smart, strong young woman with her whole future in front of her,” Drake said.

“It was gone in just an instant, just at a day of work,” she continued.

Drake says Gale, a nursing student, was born and raised in Revelstoke.

She says this was her second season fighting wildfires.

“This is a job that she was really proud to do,” Drake said.

She says she spent some time with Gale’s family Thursday night.

“I felt really privileged to share a moment with them while we remembered Devyn,” said Drake.

“Just a beautiful strong family, they’ll pull through this,” she added.

Drake says Gale had a special presence, and had a promising future.

“She was a young lady about to go out into the world and do great things,” she said.

“I got to walk with her from her being a little girl, to being a teenager, to being a young woman. She’s someone we can’t forget.”

The young woman's death is not only being mourned by those who knew and loved her. Officials at all levels of government including Revelstoke's mayor, B.C.'s premier and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have expressed their condolences.

"The news from British Columbia – that one of the firefighters bravely battling wildfires has lost her life – is heartbreaking. At this incredibly difficult time, I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and her fellow firefighters," Trudeau wrote.

"We must never forget the risks these heroes take every time they run toward the danger. To firefighters in British Columbia and across the country who are doing just that to keep us safe: Thank you. We are inspired by your courage, and grateful for your service."

At the B.C. Legislature, the Canadian flag will sit at half-mast until Saturday night.