19-year-old woman died on duty while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
The RCMP has confirmed that a 19-year-old wildfire fighter who was working on the frontlines in Revelstoke died on the job Thursday afternoon.
“The individual was injured while responding to a wildfire,” said a BC Wildfire Service spokesperson in an email to CTV News Friday morning.
The B.C. General Employees' Union had identified the victim as Devyn Gale in a statement late Thursday night, which was confirmed by her brother the following day.
“Yesterday, while working a fire, my sister Devyn was struck by a tree and killed,” wrote Nolan Gale in an Instagram post Friday.
Kind, thoughtful, careful, considerate and hardworking are some of the words he used to describe his sister.
“I’m grateful for everything she’s done for me and others, completely out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation. She truly didn’t deserve this,” Gale’s brother wrote.
The union that represents wildfire fighters says the Gale’s death is a reminder of how dangerous their work is.
“B.C. wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities,” said the BCGEU in a statement.
Revelstoke RCMP says it was notified of a workplace fatality involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mounties say the victim was working alongside a team clearing brush within a remote area where a small fire had started.
“Upon the firefighting team losing contact with their fellow firefighter, they discovered her caught under a fallen tree. They immediately began first aid,” wrote Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesperson for Southeast District RCMP, in a news release late Friday morning.
The woman was airlifted to the Queen Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The BC Coroners Service says it is also investigating the death, but its work is in the “very early stage.”
WorkSafeBC is looking into the matter as well.
“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” said Craig Fitzsimmons, director of government and media relations at WorkSafeBC, in an email to CTV News.
Officials have not said which fire she was battling at the time.
There are several wildfires currently burning in the Revelstoke area, two of which are considered to be out of control.
Premier David Eby is offering his condolences to Gale’s family, friends and coworkers.
“The province is mourning her death, that such a bright light, that someone so selfless could die doing this kind of work,” Eby told reporters on Friday.
“I want to say thank you to her for her work, for her sacrifice and to her family and friends for supporting her in doing this dangerous work. Our thoughts are with all of you.”
The loss is hitting the City of Revelstoke hard, the mayor tells CTV News.
“We’re just really sad,” said Mayor Gary Sulz, describing his office. “We’re looking at each other this morning going, ‘Well, what can we do?’ At this point we feel kind of helpless.”
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechock describes Gale as an “all-around good citizen.”
“She goes fighting forest fires. That speaks to her character, her courage,” he told CTV News. “From what I understand, she was a pillar, in her own kind of sense, around her age group as well. She was a leader.”
Eby says the tragedy marks the first death on the frontlines in generations for BC Wildfire Service.
Officials predict this fire season will be the province’s worst on record.
As of Friday morning, there were about 360 active fires burning across B.C.
The province has requested 1,000 additional foreign firefighters to join the frontlines.
Dozens have already been deployed from the United States and Mexico, along with federal resources.
