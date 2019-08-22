

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Some moviegoers "just earned themselves a dance with the devil" after causing $2,000 in damage to VIP theatre seats during a late-night screening of the new Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.

Police in West Vancouver say VIP seats were wrecked at Park Royal's Cineplex theatre in an overnight showing of the new film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson last Friday.

It appeared at least one chair had been slashed with a knife, while a foot rest and table were broken off.

Police are now looking to identify three men who may have more information. They're not necessarily believed to be behind the damage, however.

"We just need to speak to these three men if we can and get more information. They may know more about it," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy told CTV News Vancouver.

"There were obviously a lot of people at the theatre … we're not exactly sure what transpired between anybody in the theatre, if it was driven as a result of a conflict or a confrontation they had, we just don't know."

Anyone who has information about the incident or about the men in the photo below is asked to contact Det./Const. Rijken at 604-295-7300 and quote file 19-9957. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.