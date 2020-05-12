VANCOUVER -- British Columbians in certain parts of the province could see gyms reopening later this month, according to health officials.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday the timeline will partly depend on whether individual business owners can develop adequate plans for keeping clients and staff safely distanced.

Those with approved plans in place can "look at starting to open starting after the coming long weekend," she added.

"People who own gyms and fitness centres can start their process – and they should be doing that already – to meet the requirements," Henry said.

That's a more optimistic outlook than the one the provincial health officer shared last week, when she suggested it was unlikely that reopening gyms would be part of the second phase of B.C.'s pandemic response.

But gyms still have to comply with local health orders, which will likely cause longer delays in some areas of B.C.

Three health authorities in the province – Island Health, Interior Health and Fraser Health – issued orders temporarily forcing gyms and fitness centres to close down over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

All three of the orders, which can only be lifted by the local medical health officer, are currently set to expire on May 30.

"That gives people time to come up with their appropriate approach," Henry said.

No such orders have been issued by Vancouver Coastal Health or Northern Health, however.

In the meantime, Dr. Henry said a number of smaller gyms have been getting by holding classes online or outside. She noted that fitness centres have been the source of some COVID-19 transmission in B.C., and that it will be crucial to keep people safe when they do reopen.