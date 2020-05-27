VANCOUVER -- A Langley, B.C. woman took no chances when she saw a giant insect with a huge orange head buzzing loudly around her garden. She stepped on and killed the enormous hornet, and then sent a picture to provincial authorities.

The next day apiculturist Paul van Westendorp collected the dead wasp and confirmed it was an Asian giant hornet - the insects that have been dubbed "murder hornets," and are known to behead bees while attacking bee colonies.

“As you can see this is a large, formidable insect,” said van Westendorp while holding up a specimen.

In November, another was found in White Rock. This latest sighting means authorities will have to re-think their strategy in eradicating the invasive species.

“Now suddenly we realize we’re dealing with a much larger geographical area,” Van Westendorp acknowledged.

The apex predator has recently gained an infamous reputation. Its venom has caused human deaths in Asia and Europe, but van Westendorp insisted the likelihood of coming into contact with the wasp is exceedingly low.

“We are not on their menu. We are not in any way attractive to them. When they see you, they tend to avoid you,” he insisted.

The danger is stumbling across a nest accidentally. The Asian giant hornet builds them underground and are fiercely protective.

Anyone who believes they’re about to be stung shouldn't run because the hornets fly faster than humans can get away on foot. Authorities recommend diving into a bush or heavily treed area where branches will confuse the insect.

The Asian giant hornet also carries a lot of venom and their stings are nasty.

Stings should not be rubbed because that will cause venom to spread. Instead, an ice cube placed on the affected area will bring down inflammation.

Perhaps the greatest risk is to bees. The Asian giant hornet is classified as serious honey bee predator.

Scientists in British Columbia are working with their counterparts in Washington state to rid the area of the insect. But the hornets likely came here on tankers, which means we will probably see more.