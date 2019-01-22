

The Canadian Press





Travel on highways to and from the southern Interior will be challenging on Tuesday as the latest winter storm is forecast to dump about 20 centimetres of snow at on the summits of all the major routes.

Snowfall warnings are posted for the Sea-to-Sky north of Squamish, entire length of the Coquihalla, Coquihalla connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

The weather office says conditions should ease by early Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are also up for both the Chilcotin and Boundary regions as the heaviest snow is expected to arrive this evening, blanketing low-lying areas with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, while accumulations of up to 20 centimetres are expected at higher elevations.

