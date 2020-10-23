VANCOUVER -- By early Friday morning, the North Shore mountains were blanketed by snow, and Environment Canada is warning that more flakes could fall on several areas of Metro Vancouver at higher elevations throughout the day.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, which includes areas of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore and areas of Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

“Early season wet snow over higher terrain is possible this morning as a modified Arctic airmass arrives on the coast,” the statement, renewed early Friday morning says.

Areas that are 300 metres and higher might see that snowfall.

By 5 a.m. Friday, heavy snow was already falling and sticking at Cypress Mountain, with the snowfall starting about seven kilometres from the top of Cypress Bowl Road.

It’s the second snowfall of the season on the North Shore mountains. Snow also fell over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Arctic air being seen in Metro Vancouver today is expected to move into B.C. Interior, but Environment Canada says a cold airmass is still moving in, likely meaning temperatures of five to eight degrees below seasonal through the weekend.