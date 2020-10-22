VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver residents might see the first flakes of the season this weekend, as special weather statements warning of cold temperatures blanket the southern part of the province.

Environment Canada issued the warnings Thursday, saying an Arctic airmass is arriving Friday morning.

"Early season wet snow over higher terrain is possible," the statement says. "Below seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend."

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures could dip below freezing overnight on Saturday, with lows predicted to reach -1 C.

The risk of wet snow is more likely for neighbourhoods and roadways at least 300 metres above sea level.

"The system will move out of the region Friday evening but a cold airmass settling in behind will ensure temperatures remain five to eight degrees below seasonal normal," the statement says.

Other parts of southern B.C. might also see snow, with special weather statements in place for the following regions:

100 Mile

Arrow Lakes

Boundary

Central Coast

East Columbia

East Kootenay

East Vancouver Island

Elk Valley

Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley, including the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3

Howe Sound, including the Sea to Sky Highway

Inland Vancouver Island

Kootenay Lake

Nicola

North Thompson

North Vancouver Island

Okanagan Valley

Shuswap

Similkameen

South Thompson

West Columbia

West Kootenay

Whistler

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in place for the Chilcotin region, which could see up to 15 centimetres accumulate.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada's warning says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Drivers planning to travel along the highway mountain passes should keep an eye on Drive BC's website for up-to-date road conditions.