VANCOUVER -- A sudden cold snap and snowy conditions in the southern part of B.C. led to travel advisories and even some highway closures Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued a string of weather advisories for the province, warning of unseasonably cold temperatures and snow in some areas as an Arctic airmass travelled across the region.

What started as weather statements were upgraded to snowfall warnings in some areas, bringing challenges on mountain highway passes.

DriveBC posted a notice shortly after 7 a.m., saying the Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope, due to "spun out commercial vehicles on Larson Hill."

The transportation authority also issued travel advisories for the highway between Merritt and Kelowna and for Highway 97, between Merritt and Kamloops, because of limited visibility with blowing snow.

"Travellers are advised to exercise extreme caution and consider alternate routes," the notice says.

Environment Canada says some mountain passes could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow before tapering off into the evening.

Winter tires and chains are now required on many B.C. highway routes. Those rules came into effect on Oct. 1, and will stay in place until next spring.