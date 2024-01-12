VANCOUVER
    • Skiers rescued in Whistler were 'unlikely to survive the night' amid bitter cold: North Shore Rescue

    Two lost skiers who fell into a creek were found suffering from hypothermia and rescued by helicopter in Whistler Thursday night.

    North Shore Rescue crews found the pair in Fitzsimmons Creek after nightfall, according to a Facebook post.

    "The two were ski touring, came down too far and got stuck in the creek gully. Both subjects were hypothermic with frozen feet," the post says.

    "With windchill, temps were around -50 C. It is unlikely the skiers would have survived the night."

    The pair was successfully hoisted to safety using a Talon helicopter.

