VANCOUVER -- 'Tis the season!

Anxious skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at three ski resorts on B.C.'s South Coast as of this weekend.

Runs at Whistler Blackcomb opened Thursday, and Grouse Mountain kicks off its 2019-20 season with limited terrain on Saturday. Cypress Mountain will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a statement, Grouse said recent cold temperatures provided "excellent" snowmaking conditions, so its Paradise Bowl and Paradise Terrain Park will be open.

There's snow in the forecast next week, so it's possible additional areas will be open soon.

It was announced earlier this week that Whistler was ready. The alpine peaks were expected to get more snow this week, and the mountains are now officially open.

Eleven lifts and nine trails were open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Whistler Blackcomb website said.