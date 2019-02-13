

CTV Vancouver





A huge sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of a Langley business Wednesday morning.

The pavement opened up under an SUV, which officials say was caused by a nearby water main break at 57A Avenue and 200 Street. No one was injured.

Traffic was closed in the area as the water was shut off, and crews began working immediately.

By the time CTV's Chopper 9 flew over the scene around noon, the SUV had been removed.

In an emailed statement, the City of Langley said staff will be working on the water main beyond regular working hours, calling it a "standard repair."

The city spokesperson said the break was due to an old fitting, and apologized for the inconvenience.