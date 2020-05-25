VANCOUVER -- In light of recent outbreaks at long-term care homes across Canada, it appears many would support a government takeover.

A poll from the B.C.-based Angus Reid Institute found two-thirds of those surveyed said they'd like to see some type of intervention in private care homes.

One-third were opposed to nationalizing care homes.

Those in favour believed involvement from the federal government might increase the health and safety of those who need long-term care.

The institute divided the results by political affiliation, and found respondents who voted Conservative were divided almost down the middle on the issue.

But those who supported the other major federal parties were more strongly in favour of government control.

Nationalizing the homes is a suggestion also backed by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who said long-term care homes should fall under the Canada Health Act.

Earlier this month, Singh called for federal regulations for the homes, saying the privatized system should be abandoned.

"I think there's no question about it given the results we're seeing, the evidence we're seeing, that some of the worst conditions that seniors are in and some of the highest deaths have happened in the for-profit long-term care homes," Singh said on an episode of CTV News' Question Period that aired May 10.

"Profit should not be the motive when it comes to how we care for our seniors."

The Angus Reid Institute surveyed 1,777 Canadian adults in an online questionnaire made available May 18 and 19.

The margin of error for the results, it says, is within 2.3 percentage points.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Sarah Turnbull