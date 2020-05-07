VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver man is accused of taking several cases of face masks and hand sanitizer from a senior’s home, and trying to sell it on social media.

Vancouver police say surveillance video shows Jesse Coutlee, 28, taking the personal protective equipment from the Terraces on 7th on April 29.

Coutlee faces charges of break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

The video also shows a second suspect, and police have recommended charges against him too.

It’s not clear on what platform the safety gear was being sold.

The Terraces on 7th describes itself as a “boutique retirement community” in the Fairview and South Granville area.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.