VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver is considered banning the sale of bear bangers – loud explosive devices meant to scare off aggressive bears.

A report submitted to Vancouver council from the city's fire chief recommends a bylaw prohibiting the sale of animal deterrent devices.

The report cites an increase in complaints about the explosive devices being set off in the city starting in April.

There were 167 complaints by early June, it says.

The report also mentions evidence some of the devices have been turned into improvised explosive devices.