VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a shooting that has ties to gang activity in the city.

Police say they were called to the area of 132A Street and 61A Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.

Officers who went to the scene say while people were home at a nearby residence, but nobody was injured.

"Early indications are that this was a targeted incident connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, with no ongoing risk to public safety," Mounties said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and suspects are still being identified.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.