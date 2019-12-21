VANCOUVER -- Shipyards outdoor skating rink is now open in North Vancouver.

The waterfront skating rink is Metro Vancouver's newest outdoor skating rink and at 12,000 square feet, it's the largest outdoor rink in the region.

Shipyards Skate Plaza is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

Admission is free, and skates can be rented for $7 for adults and $5 for children (you're also welcome to bring your own skates).

The outdoor rink – which transforms to a water park in the summer months – is part of a new waterfront expansion next door to Lonsdale Quay, and includes more shops and restaurants as well as the outdoor plaza.