Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada

Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.

On Friday, the federal forecaster issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain," the alert, which includes Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, said.

"Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year."

Environment Canada explained it issues the watches when atmospheric conditions could lead to thunderstorms that also produce significant hail, wind or rain.

The alert didn't give a specific timeframe for the storm, but the forecast for Kelowna suggestions thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain are possible between 2 and 9 p.m. Further south in Penticton, those conditions could start a little earlier and go a little later, Environment Canada's forecast predicts.

Heavy rain could worsen flood risk in the region, with a high streamflow advisory already in place for the Southern Interior.

"A low-pressure system is expected to impact the B.C. Interior on Friday, bringing unsettled weather and repeated periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region over the weekend and into next week," the River Forecast Centre said in a report Thursday.

"There is still uncertainty in this weekend’s forecast, in particular the locations and amounts of rainfall. Current forecasting is indicating areas around the Okanagan and Boundary are expected to see the highest rainfall amounts and river responses."