Several recalls have been issued by health officials in recent weeks for teas sold across Canada that may be contaminated with salmonella.

A statement issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Friday warned of possible contamination in Lee's Tea products.

The recall applies to the company's Gold Rush loose leaf tea in 105- and 110-gram bags.

Also under the recall are the Mint Chill loose leaf in 60- and 70-gram sizes, and the Pink Chai tea in 90- and 30-gram bags. Lee's Original loose leaf is also being recalled in 60- and 60-gram packages.

A full list of products, corresponding package sizes, codes and UPCs is available online.

The recall was triggered by a CFIA recall, and so far there have been no illnesses reported. The agency's investigation is ongoing and further recalls are possible.

It is unclear whether the products remain on shelves, though the Lee's recall was first announced on Wednesday. It was then expanded Thursday and again Friday.

Last week, the CFIA announced another brand of tea was being recalled in B.C., and that it could be expanded nationally.

That recall applies to two teas made by Organic Matters: the Organic Tulsi blend (Holy Basil) and Organic OM blend. Both products, in multiple sizes of packaging, may have come in contact with the salmonella bacteria.

Tea drinkers are advised to check their cabinets for the recalled products. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness, the CFIA says. Particularly at risk are young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Infections associated with salmonella can be serious and potentially deadly.

In otherwise healthy people, symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

Anyone who thinks they got sick from a recalled product should contact their doctor.