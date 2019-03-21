

CTV Vancouver





Two types of organic teas are being recalled in B.C. due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to teas from Organic Matters – the Organic Tulsi Tea Blend (Holy Basil) and Organic OM Tea Blend.

In a release issued Thursday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency advised the public to throw out the tea, or to return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers should not drink the recalled products, CFIA said.

Food contaminated with salmonella often doesn't appear to be spoiled, CFIA said. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of getting sick.

They can contract serious and sometimes deadly infections as a result.

Healthy people are more likely to experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. However, they can develop long-term complications including severe arthritis.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in connection with the tea recall, which was triggered by a CFIA inspection, rather than a report from the public.

The agency is now conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to further recalls.

Currently, the advisory applies to one-kilogram, 454-gram and 113-gram bags of the Holy Basil tea. The product codes are: 28318, 30318, 32518, 35318, 02119, 03919 and 06519.

The Tea Blend recall applies to 454-gram and 113-gram bags. Product codes for that type are: 25118, 31818, 35318, 02119 and 07319.

Salmonella is a bacteria spread through eating or drinking contaminated food and beverages, including raw or undercooked poultry and eggs. It can also be found in unpasteurized dairy products and raw fruits and vegetables.

In addition, salmonella can be spread through contact with infected animals and people, and can be transferred from surfaces such as countertops.

The public is advised to thoroughly wash and cook food, and sanitize all surfaces that come in contact with food.