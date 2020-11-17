VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in B.C., members of the service industry are concerned more restrictions could be on the way for restaurants and bars.

Even though officials have stressed that most transmission of the disease is happening in private gatherings, some business owners are worried about the impact further restrictions could have.

"Our frustration and fear in our industry is that we're already seeing decline in revenue, significant declines in revenue, down to 20 or 30 per cent of what it was prior to this," Jeff Guignard, executive director of B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees, told CTV News Vancouver.

In spite of introducing some tough, temporary restrictions for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions recently, restaurants weren't included.

Dr. Bonnie Henry explained that contact tracing has shown most transmission isn't happening in public spaces, but in private homes. And, very little transmission is happening where adequate COVID-19 plans are in place, Henry said.

Those plans include cleaning procedures, physical distancing measures and other actions meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But both Henry and Premier John Horgan have previously hinted that some type of stricter measure may need to be implemented if cases don't start to decrease.

"The cases are not coming from us," Guignard said.

"It's British Columbians who need to give us a hand here and step up or else, honestly, a lot of restaurants or pubs won't be there on the other side of this because they'll have gone bankrupt."