Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured

A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Delta Police Traffic Unit issued a traffic advisory on Twitter in the wake of a crash in the 11900 block of the highway.

Photos of the scene posted on social media suggest the collision triggered a fire.

@AM730Traffic two car accident on Hwy 10, Westbound near Scott Rd, westbound is blocked. Eastbound down to one lane pic.twitter.com/TBeckIMOHZ — Andrew Moussa (@andrew_moussa) January 19, 2023

Acting Insp. James Sandberg said the highway was briefly closed in both directions “due to the seriousness of the collision, and the way it interfered with traffic,” as well as to allow fire crews and paramedics to reach the two people injured.

“The road has now been reopened,” Sandberg told CTV News, adding. “It is my understanding that the injuries are not life-threatening.”

By 9 a.m., Delta police said crews were sweeping debris from the roadway and an eastbound lane had reopened.

“Westbound lane will be opened in the next little bit,” DPD tweeted.