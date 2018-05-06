

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a crash near the Surrey-Langley border that left lanes of a busy highway closed for several hours.

The collision occurred on Highway 1 near the 200th Street off-ramp at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The RCMP has provided few details, but a minivan could be seen upside down in one of the lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway with significant damage to its front end. Parts of the van were scattered several metres from where the vehicle came to rest.

Police closed two eastbound lanes for eight hours as the investigated what happened and cleared debris from the road.

They have not yet indicated whether anyone was injured or if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.