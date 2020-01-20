VANCOUVER -- Multiple sudden deaths are under investigation after two men in their 30s were found in medical distress in the snow Friday.

In the first instance, a snowboarder was found unresponsive on Jan. 17 just before 12:30 p.m. near a Nelson, B.C., ski resort. He was in a tree well when he was found, and a passerby immediately tried CPR and called for support from ski patrol.

"The patient was transported to secondary location within the resort, where emergency medical responders took over CPR," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, media relations officer for the RCMP Southeast District, in a news release.

"Despite all their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased by emergency paramedics."

He's been identified as a man from the Central Kootenays in his 30s.

Just four hours later, another man in his 30s was found a little over 300 kilometres away in Fernie. In this case, the man – who was originally from Quebec – was found unresponsive amongst the trees on the Fernie Ski Hill.

The man had been skiing with someone else, but the two got separated.

"The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services," O'Donaghey said. "Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in hospital."

Both deaths, which appear to be unconnected, are being investigated by BC Coroners Service and the names of the men won't be released.