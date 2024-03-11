Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Oceanside RCMP responded to the initial crash in Qualicum Beach on March 2 and provided an update Monday after the victim, who has been identified as Patrick Hare from Alberta, died in hospital surrounded by family.
The investigation, so far, has determined that Hare pulled over around 3 a.m. when he saw that a woman had crashed her car into a pole on the side of Island Highway near Laburnum Road.
“Mr. Hare and the female driver were standing near the damaged vehicle when an on-coming vehicle struck the damaged vehicle which then struck both Mr. Hare and the female driver. Mr. Hare reportedly saw the second vehicle coming and pushed the female driver out of the way which likely saved her life," a statement from the BC Highway Patrol, which has taken over the investigation, says.
"The female suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover."
The driver of the vehicle that hit Hare and the woman was also taken to hospital at the time. Mounties did not provide information on that person's condition or injuries, but did say that "signs of impairment were present" when they arrived at the scene.
Witnesses and those with dashcam video are urged to call 250-954-2953 and quote file number 2024-388.
