VANCOUVER -- A man struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street in South Vancouver late last month has died of his injuries, local police say.

The 79-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was injured on Feb. 24. He was struck by a vehicle as he crossed East 54th Avenue west of McKinnon Street.

The man was taken to hospital and died March 7, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the driver had been turning left at the time, and remained at the scene. They have been co-operating with police and speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.

The man is the second pedestrian to have died in the city this year.