VANCOUVER -- Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward after a Dodge Caravan was caught on camera zooming through a red light in Burnaby, B.C. while allegedly fleeing from police.

The incident started when a traffic officer pulled over a red Caravan on Kingsway near Salisbury Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said the minivan "initially came to a stop, but then rapidly and dangerously accelerated away once police exited their vehicle."

The officer did not give chase out of concern for public safety, authorities said.

Dash-cam video captured a few blocks down the road recorded a Caravan bursting into an intersection against a red light, as two people were crossing at a marked crosswalk.

"It's extremely important to be aware of your surroundings, especially as a pedestrian," Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP detachment said in a news release. "Had the timing been a little different, this could have been a very tragic event."

The light had been red for about seven seconds when the minivan came speeding past, according to the RCMP.

On Thursday, almost two weeks after the incident, authorities released the dash-cam video in the hopes of identifying the two pedestrians who were crossing the street.

Burnaby RCMP said their investigation is ongoing, and they are pursuing criminal charges that include flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.