Pedestrian lay in a ditch unconscious for half an hour after being struck by vehicle: RCMP
An RCMP cruiser is seen where police were investigating a hit-and-run collision near Patterson Avenue and Marine Drive in Burnaby.
VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning.
Police say a 30-year-old man got off a bus near Marine Drive and Patterson Avenue sometime between 6 and 7 a.m. While trying to cross Marine Drive, he was hit by driver and lost consciousness.
About half an hour later, the man regained consciousness in a ditch on the side of the road. He was able to call for help and he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Without going to details of his injuries, it's going to be a long and painful recovery," Cpl. Mike Kalanj told CTV News Vancouver in an appeal for witnesses.
"I would suggest if you're the person responsible for this hit-and-run that you come forward now."
Anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam video from the area is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.