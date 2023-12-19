VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Senior in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in Langley: RCMP

    Police at the scene of a pedestrian collision in Langley on Monday, Dec. 18. Police at the scene of a pedestrian collision in Langley on Monday, Dec. 18.

    A woman crossing the street in a residential neighbourhood in Langley was hit by a pickup truck on Monday afternoon, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

    Cpl. Craig van Herk with Langley RCMP told CTV News in an email Tuesday the call came just after 4:20 p.m. for a pedestrian collision at the intersection of 268 Street and 26A Avenue in Aldergrove.

    He said it’s believed a white Dodge pickup truck was travelling south on 268 Street, then the driver turned left onto 26A Avenue, striking the pedestrian—who was walking north on 268 Street and crossing 26A Avenue.

    The driver of the truck remained at the scene and gave the woman first aid until paramedics arrived, and she was taken to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” van Herk said.

    He added that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, but weather conditions may have been.

    In a news release Wednesday, Langley RCMP appealed to the public to help identify the pedestrian.

    “The victim remains in critical condition and is therefore unable to identify themselves, van Herk said in the release. “Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify her, which would also connect us with her family.”

    Police described her as an “Asian or Filipino” woman in her early 70s who is five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. At the time of the crash she was wearing a black jacket and black shoes with white soles, and was carrying a black umbrella and a foldable fabric shopping cart.

    Anyone who can identify the senior is asked to call the Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.

