About a year after the Sedin twins took to the ice for their final game, Daniel and Henrik will be honoured for their careers with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Swedes will be inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in May, according to an announcement made at BC Place Wednesday morning.

"We got the call a few weeks ago and it was an honour. It really means something for us to come from a small town in Sweden and now 20 years later to be inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver," Henrik said in a tweet posted by the Canucks.

The 38-year-olds retired at the end of the 2017-18 season after spending 18 years with the team.

They hung up their skates on April 6, after a final home game that saw fans arriving at the arena hours early to leave heartfelt messages for the captain and alternate.

They'd announced their retirement just days before, saying they'd decided to step back so they could spend more time with their loved ones. It was a moment that was bittersweet.

"We know we had the best jobs in the world," Henrik said at the news conference announcing their final home game would be in just four days.

Daniel scored the winning goal in overtime off an assist from Henrik and the Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3.

Drafted together in 2000, Daniel and Henrik are known in the city for their efforts both on and off the ice.

The twins created the Sedin Family Foundation, which partners with local community groups and schools across the province to make a difference in health, education and family wellness.

Their foundation helped build a new playground at an elementary school, pay for programs for people of all ages at a recreation centre and supply mountain bikes for a youth group in Mission.

They also donated $1.5 million to help build a new BC Children's Hospital, and have spent hours visiting the children who use it.

Earlier this year, Daniel said their visits to the hospital will be one of the things they miss most about being with the Canucks.

Vancouver Giants majority owner and president Ron Toigo will also be honoured, receiving the 2019 W.A.C. Bennett Award. Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, who was born in Vernon, B.C., will also be inducted next spring.

Other inductees include former Pittsburgh Steelers' placekicker Roy Gerela, Pan-American Games basketball player Darlene Currie and Team Canada skier Emily Brydon.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Christina Heydanus