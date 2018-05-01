David Eby has postponed a town hall meeting on the NDP's school tax hike over fears that "angry" opponents would try to disrupt the event.

Eby planned to meet with constituents in his Vancouver-Point Grey riding Tuesday evening and hear their concerns about the tax, which targets homes valued at more than $3 million.

But hours before the sold-out event, the high-profile cabinet minister announced he's pulled the plug over security concerns.

"Ads were run by two separate real estate agencies encouraging non-constituents and people without tickets to attend," Eby wrote on his Facebook page. "The leader of the BC Liberals personally wrote a letter and distributed it, encouraging individuals to attend 'whether you have a ticket or not.'"

One newspaper ad, provided to CTV News by NDP staff, was credited to a realtor in the Kerrisdale neighbourhood. It warns people their home equity is in jeopardy, and urges them to attend to the Point Grey event regardless of how full it is.

Eby also pointed to a protest event organized on social media that called on "angry" homeowners to show up at the venue 90 minutes early, which he said would have made securing the space impossible.

"We were no longer able to ensure only those without tickets could attend, which meant we could not ensure safety," Eby wrote. "We had, as we always do, scheduled high school students and seniors to help us staff the event as volunteers – not as security guards."

The NDP's school tax increase, which is charged on homeowners' annual property tax notice, amounts to 0.2 per cent on homes assessed between $3 and $4 million, and 0.4 per cent on homes worth even more.

Supporters applaud the tax for taking a small piece back from people who have benefited from skyrocketing property values – the region's "real estate bonanza" – while opponents argue it unfairly targets some seniors and middle-class families who have lived in their homes for decades.

An online petition organized against the hike has been signed more than 9,000 times.

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson's letter calling on property owners to voice their opposition to the tax describes the increase as "predatory," "unfair" and "irresponsible." The BC Liberals have not yet responded to a request for comment on Eby's cancellation.