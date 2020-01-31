VANCOUVER -- With stores in Metro Vancouver selling out of face masks and global concerns about coronavirus increasing, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be wary of possible resale scams.

Stores were already selling out of face masks last week and since then, B.C. has confirmed its first case of the virus and the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a global health emergency.

"The headlines about the growing number of fatalities have led to an increasing demand for the masks to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus, even though they were not designed for this purpose and do not actually offer significant protection," the BBB said in a news release issued Friday.

Healthcare professionals have made similar remarks about the effectiveness of face masks, saying they're most useful for preventing sick people from transmitting their illness to others.

"Where it's not known is how effective wearing a mask in the community is when you are not sick yourself," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer. "The masks may give you a false sense of security. The most important thing you can do in the community is wash your hands regularly."

Even so, the BBB said "millions of consumers" have taken to looking for the masks online, which could lead to "shady businesses" taking advantage of potential customers.

"Generally speaking, online shopping comes with the risks of stumbling into scammers and when purchasing these masks, the dangers are no different," said Karla Laird, manager for community and public relations at the Mainland B.C. BBB branch.

"Consumers need to be on the lookout for fake websites harvesting credit card information, sponsored ads posted by fraudsters that offer prices that are too good to be true, deceptive posts disguising malicious links and fake social media business profiles that take your money and give you nothing in return."

To avoid falling for one of these scams, the BBB recommends consumers pay attention to who's advertising, shop with a credit card, protect personal information and be especially cautious about email solicitations.

On Friday, B.C. health officials announced they've tested 114 samples for coronavirus. Only one has come back positive so far.