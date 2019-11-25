VANCOUVER -- The daughter of a missing Richmond woman is thanking the public for its help in searching for her mother and says she's hopeful the efforts will lead to her safe return.

Feng Qin Zhou, 75, was last seen on Nov. 20 around 1 p.m. near Firbridge Way and Minoru Boulevard and was reported missing by her daughter later that day.

Zhou's daughter, Julie, said Monday she appreciated the RCMP's quick response and that it made her believe there would be "promising good news" for her mother in the future.

"I also appreciate everybody who has cared for my mother and who has provided tips and information to the RCMP," she said in a statement shared by Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

The search for Zhou becomes more urgent with temperatures expected to dip below freezing for most of B.C.'s South Coast this week. It's expected to feel like -5 to -10 degrees with the wind chill on some days, according to Environment Canada.

Mounties said numerous resources have been involved in the search for Zhou, including the Lower Mainland Tactical Troop, the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and Air Services. The Canadian Coast Guard, Surrey Search and Rescue, Richmond Fire-Rescue and the Richmond block watch have also been involved in the search.

But despite receiving numerous tips from the public, police have not been able to locate her.

"We had a number of false identifications where we had believed that this was the person we were looking for only to find out that they were not," said Hwang.

Zhou only speaks Mandarin and was last seen wearing a long pink shirt, black coat and pink shoes.

"She may appear a bit confused and disoriented," said Hwang. "We are working around the clock to locate Mrs. Zhou."

Anyone with information on Zhou's whereabouts is asked to contact police.