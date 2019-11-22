VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond are appealing to the public for help finding a local senior who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sengfeng Zhou, 75, was last seen on Firbridge Way near Minoru Boulevard at about 1 p.m.

She may appear confused or disoriented, the RCMP says, adding that she only speaks Mandarin.

"Zhou's family and the police are concerned for her well-being," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

Zhou is described as an Asian woman who is 5'2" tall with brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeved shirt, a long black hooded coat, black pants and pink shoes.

"Anyone with information as to Zhou’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police," Hwang said.