VANCOUVER -- Months after the Sea to Sky Gondola's cable strands were deliberately cut for a second time, its operators hope to reopen the attraction in the coming months.

In a notice posted Wednesday, operators said they plan to reopen the Squamish gondola in late spring or early summer of this year.

So far, the clean-up process after cable cars came crashing down last September has been completed and a new cable and 25 cabins have been ordered.

In August 2019, lines at the Sea to Sky Gondola were deliberately cut for the first time, sending the attraction's cable cars crashing to the ground. About 75 staff members were laid off as a result of the attraction being forced to close.

The gondola reopened in February 2020 after more than $5 million in repairs, then temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in March. The attraction reopened with new health and safety measures in May.

But on Sept. 14, the attraction's security team alerted police to yet another act of vandalism. A technical report later confirmed the cables were deliberately severed for a second time.

"The rebuild includes additional security measures that are extraordinary in the lift industry. Our new measures are being implemented after extensive consultation with world-renowned security industry professionals," the attraction's operators said in the notice.

"We will not be disclosing details of our security system; however, our goal is to provide an enjoyable yet incredibly safe experience for everyone."

While construction is underway, the parking lot, base area, gift shop and Shannon Falls Connector Trail will all be closed between Jan. 18 and Jan. 28.

An RCMP investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-892-6122. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.