VANCOUVER -- Nearly two weeks after the cables on the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., were cut for a second time, the company announced it's offering a massive reward for information in the investigation.

The company is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for cutting the gondola cables this year and in 2019.

Squamish RCMP and gondola general manager Kirby Brown gave the update in a news conference Friday afternoon at the base platform in the gondola parking lot.

On Sept. 14, Mounties say they were contacted by the attraction's security team around 4 a.m. and have been investigating the damage since then. At the time, Sgt. Sascha Banks with Squamish RCMP said that the cut to the cables was "deliberate" and that it was not an accident.

"This was done by someone, or a group of individuals, who cut the gondola cable similar to last year," she said.

No one was injured, and the gondola has been closed until further notice.

A statement posted to the attraction's website says they have surveillance footage of the incident and describe what happened as an act of vandalism.

The cables at the popular attraction were previously cut in August 2019. Mounties have said their investigation into that incident is ongoing and are looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

The attraction re-opened in February, and gondola management said enhanced security measures such as cameras, sensors and a loud alarm, had been installed.

Brown said he was confident the security enhancements would help the investigation progress faster than the last time.

"I am completely confident that compared to the information the RCMP had last time, versus this time, it's a new world," he said Sept. 14. "And I think that's probably all I can really say about that at this point in time"

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk