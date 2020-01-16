VANCOUVER -- While warmer weather is on its way to the Lower Mainland, some schools are keeping classes cancelled for Thursday.

Vancouver is expected to see highs of 2 C and lows of -1 C on Thursday. Environment Canada also says there is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., here were the public school districts that declared another snow day Thursday:

Mission School District

Chilliwack School District

Some private and post-secondary institutions also decided to cancel class including:

Khalsa Schools (all campuses)

University of the Fraser Valley (morning classes only with an update expected at 10:30 a.m.)

While not all school districts or post-secondary institutions notify students if classes are in session, here are some that have said they are open :