Mounties are investigating after a sawed-off shotgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized from a home in Surrey.

Members of the RCMP's Drug Unit and Gang Enforcement Team were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 12500 block of 113B Avenue on Friday when they discovered the weapon as well as 25 shotgun shells.

The term "sawed-off shotgun" is typically used when the weapon has been modified by the owner to make the barrel shorter in length, although some manufacturers now offer shotguns with pre-shortened barrels. This makes the firearm easier to transport and conceal while causing it fire a wider pattern of pellets appropriate for close-range combat.

Officers also found 100 carbine-style rounds, an airsoft rifle, an undisclosed number of .22-calibre rifle rounds and a small bag of suspected marijuana.

Three people were taken into to custody at the time, but have since been released.

Charges have not been laid, but Mounties say they're still investigating.

“Taking illegal firearms off the street and out of the hands of criminals is a key component of our public safety strategy,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement. “We are continuing to target individuals whose activities pose a risk to the community."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.