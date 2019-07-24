Check your cupboards, tea drinkers.

A brand of herbal tea sold in B.C. this month and last is being recalled in the province due to risk of salmonella contamination.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses. The recall was issued Tuesday evening following a similar advisory in another country, the Canada Food Inspection Agency said.

Officials did not provide further details, including where the first recall was issued.

The warning applies to a product called Gaia Balancing Tea, made by Gaia Garden Herbal Dispensary.

It's a company based on West Broadway in Vancouver. The tea blend sells online for prices ranging from $18.58 to $185.80, depending on volume.

It contains orange peel, spearmint, cinnamon bark, fennel seed, ginger root, cardamom seed, rose petal and hibiscus flower, according to the Gaia Garden website.

The CFIA notice applies to all weights of the Balancing blend. There is no UPC, but the products were sold between June 12, 2019 and July 22, 2019.

Anyone who thinks they have the affected tea should contact the retailer where they'd made the purchase.

The agency is conducting a food safety inspection, and warned that further recalls were possible.

Those who think they became sick from a recalled product should call their doctor.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, but long-term complications can include severe arthritis.

The tea should not be consumed.