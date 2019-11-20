A man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm, B.C., is facing a new charge of arson.

Twenty-five-year-old Matrix Gathergood is accused of the killing Gord Parmenter and wounding another man in a church shooting in April.

The Crown says the arson charge is connected to a fire at Parmenter's house about a month before he was killed.

Gathergood is scheduled to return to court Dec. 3 for a psychiatric report.