Salmon Arm murder suspect Matrix Gathergood facing new arson charge
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:36AM PST
A man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm, B.C., is facing a new charge of arson.
Twenty-five-year-old Matrix Gathergood is accused of the killing Gord Parmenter and wounding another man in a church shooting in April.
The Crown says the arson charge is connected to a fire at Parmenter's house about a month before he was killed.
Gathergood is scheduled to return to court Dec. 3 for a psychiatric report.
