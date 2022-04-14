Sales of luxury condos are up in Vancouver. Here's a look at what's on the market from $1M to $50M.
The latest report on luxury real estate in Vancouver suggests the only housing type seeing an increase in sales so far this year is condominiums.
According to data from Sotheby's International Realty, the number of condos sold for more than $1 million was up nearly 30 per cent in the first quarter, when compared to the same period in 2021.
Nearly as many condos in that category were sold as $1-million-plus houses, and when taking into account the cost of detached homes in Vancouver, it shows an increased interest in luxury properties.
According to Sotheby's, 559 condos sold between January and the end of March in the region, compared to 599 houses.
A single-family home purchased for around the million-dollar mark may not be much in the city, but a million-dollar condo is still somewhat impressive, whether in terms of location or amenities.
Here's a quick look at what a luxury real estate budget can buy in the city – whether that's $1 million or $50 million – based on hundreds of listings posted on Realtor.ca. Given supply issues noted in most areas of the region's real estate market, it's possible that the listing prices are a ways off what condos are actually selling for.
Coming in at $1.009 million, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom downtown condo is actually priced a bit below the average cost of a residence in the province, if including all housing types.
The listing boasts engineered hardwood, over-height doors and windows, expensive appliances and a large outdoor space, as well as "spectacular views."
Further south, a buyer with a bit of cash could call this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on West King Edward Avenue home.
Listed at $1.02 million, the condo in Vancouver's West Side is in a 55+ building, and comes with a den, high ceilings and lots of windows, as well as a patio. Residents of the building have access to an oxygenated infrared sauna, hydrotherapy tub, theatre and rooftop patio, as well as what the listing agents call an "Asian & Western style restaurant."
A buyer willing to pay an extra $9,000 could find themselves in a two-bedroom-plus-den unit with views of Stanley Park, English Bay and the North Shore Mountains.
The seller is asking $1.028 million for the apartment in a building that allows pets and rentals, and includes access to a gym, sauna and guest suite.
Spending around $1 million buys less in some neighbourhoods than others. There were few options in the Kitsilano area over that mark, but this two-bedroom-plus-den on West 4th Avenue can be had for $1.099 million.
While it does have new floors and baseboard heaters, as well as four parking stalls, it does not appear to have been recently renovated beyond that. The kitchen and fireplace in the 1990s condo appear dated, if not original, as does the décor in the bathrooms.
The price tag seems mostly to be tied to the proximity to Kits Beach and the neighbourhood, rather than the unit itself.
Further south, a buyer willing to spend $2.78 million could find themselves on a patio overlooking the Fraser River.
This just-built penthouse condo has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room, as well as a "gourmet chef kitchen," high ceilings, two parking stalls and two storage lockers.
Expanding the budget again to above $4 million yields fewer options, but more luxurious accommodations.
One of the homes in that category is this penthouse located near the University of British Columbia, listed at $4.298 million.
The private rooftop terrace alone is larger than many condos at 1,122 square feet, and it comes with walk-in closets, a "European gourmet kitchen," and high-end appliances.
Those willing to spend more than $10 million only have eight options on Realtor.ca, nearly all of which are downtown.
Among them is this three-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse on Howe Street, which appears to come with a custom Fazioli piano in its "grand salon."
The listing boasts "thoughtfully laid out floor plans" as well as panoramic views of the city, high-end appliances and finishes and a dressing room that realtors claim feels "like your own private boutique." It too has a large rooftop terrace, this one including an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, hot tub and elevator.
The condo is listed at $12.88 million.
And someone with a lot of cash to spare could move into this penthouse condo in Coal Harbour, listed at $36.9 million.
Situated at the top of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel, the four-bedroom condo boasts, as described by the listing, "endless postcard views of the water, mountains and city."
It has two floors, "soaring" ceilings, a private rooftop deck, a gym and yoga room, a built-in entertainment centre and more.
The interior of a penthouse that realtors say is Canada's most expensive condo listing is pictured. (Provided)
Big spenders may even be interested in what realtors say is Canada's most expensive condo listing.
Listed at $49 million, the oceanfront two-floor penthouse is the largest condo in Western Canada, and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, sweeping views and two rooftop terraces.
All photos from Realtor.ca unless otherwise noted.
