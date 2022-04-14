Sales of luxury condos are up in Vancouver. Here's a look at what's on the market from $1M to $50M.

A bathroom in a condo at 1480 Howe St. is seen in an image from a listing posted on Realtor.ca A bathroom in a condo at 1480 Howe St. is seen in an image from a listing posted on Realtor.ca

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener