Safeway workers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland vote 98% in favour of strike

Unionized workers from dozens of Safeway locations across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action – though negotiations are scheduled to continue next week.

United Food and Commercial Workers 1518 said a record number of Safeway workers turned out for Thursday's vote, and 98 per cent supported a strike mandate.

But the union yet to issue a strike notice to Sobeys – owner and operator of Safeway – as representatives are expected to return to the bargaining table from Sept. 20 to 29.

A strike would impact approximately 40 stores in the region that employ more than 3,000 workers, and UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak said members are prepared to walk out if the company doesn't budge.

In a statement Friday, Novak called the company's offer of less than one per cent in annual wage increases "insulting."

"Our members are sending Sobeys a message loud and clear: They're united and prepared to take action if the employer refuses to move," Novak said.

"One per cent wage increases are unacceptable. Our members deserve to share in the success of the company they work for, and that means higher wages, access to full-time jobs, and respect for the hard work they do."

UFCW 247, which represents meat, deli and seafood workers at Safeway, is also scheduled to take a strike vote later this month.

CTV News has reached out to Sobeys for comment on the strike vote. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Earlier this week, baristas from two Starbucks locations in Surrey and Langley also voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action. Their union, United Steel Workers Local 2009, has not issued strike notice either, and said members are still hopeful they can return to the bargaining table for a fair contract.