VANCOUVER -- A B.C.-born actor shared photos on social media recently of a production being filmed in Vancouver, as the industry moves forward with pandemic precautions in place.

Ryan Reynolds posted the photos on Instagram Saturday of himself and fellow actor Mark Ruffalo, using the hashtag "#TheAdamProject."

"I have a friend from work too, but no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size," he wrote, referencing Ruffalo's role as The Hulk.

The project the pair is working on is for Netflix.

Vancouver native Reynolds has been spotted working on the production across the city, including at the PNE grounds and at Jack Poole Plaza.