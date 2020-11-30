VANCOUVER -- Should Vancouver name a street after home-grown celebrity philanthropist Ryan Reynolds? If you ask the "Deadpool" star, the answer is a firm no.

Over the weekend, the actor weighed in on a petition calling for a Ryan Reynolds Street somewhere in the city, and politely discouraged the campaign.

"Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up,'" he wrote on Twitter. "My brothers would enjoy this too much."

The petition was started by radio hosts from 104.9 Kiss Radio, who argued Reynolds' off-screen deeds make him a perfect candidate for a namesake street – or, barring that, "at least a lane."

"Not only has he captured our hearts on the big screen, his humanitarian efforts have made him a beloved local treasure who encapsulates the best of Vancouverites, and fully deserving of this recognition in his hometown," wrote Kevin Lim.

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have made several headlines this year for their charitable donations. Most recently, the couple gave $500,000 to support homeless and at-risk Canadian youth through Covenant House.

Despite Reynolds' tweet, more than 3,100 had signed the petition by Monday evening.